FM Jaitley to meet PSB chiefs tomorrow to review performance, NPA situation

Arun will meet the heads of public sectors banks (PSBs) tomorrow as part of the review exercise.

The meeting is expected to discuss a host of issues, including progress made with regard to reduction in non-performing assets, sources said.

The meeting will happen against the backdrop of the 'Alternative Mechanism' (AM) to merge three -- Bank of Baroda, and Dena Bank -- with a view to create a global-size lender, which will be stronger and sustainable.

Besides, the will also discuss and situation, they said, adding that various recovery measures by banks and legislative steps taken by the government to expedite recovery are also part of the agenda.

Banks have stepped up efforts as far as recovery of bad loans is concerned, the sources added.

Lenders have made cash recovery of Rs 365.51 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal. This is 49 per cent higher than the same quarter of the last fiscal. During 2017-18, banks recovered Rs 745.62 billion.

According to sources, the meeting will review of public sector banks, credit offtake in the economy, priority sector lending and progress made under various social sector schemes, including (APY) and (PMJDY).

The cumulative loss of crossed Rs 873.57 billion in 2017-18, with scam-tainted topping the chart with a hit of nearly Rs 122.83 billion, followed by IDBI Bank.

Of the 21 state-owned banks, only two - and - reported profits in 2017-18. posted the highest profit of Rs 12.58 billion and Vijaya Bank's profit worked out to be Rs 7.27 billion.

The remaining 19 government-run banks collectively suffered a net loss of Rs 873.57 billion during the financial year, according to the latest quarterly numbers reported by these lenders. All the 21 banks had together reported a net profit of Rs 4.73 billion in 2016-17.

The is grappling with mounting non-performing assets and a host of scams and frauds.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) plus restructured standard advances in the banking system remained elevated at 12.1 per cent of gross advances at March-end 2018.

The aggregate gross NPAs of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) increased primarily as a result of this transparent recognition of stressed assets as NPAs, from Rs 3.23 trillion, as on March 31, 2015, to Rs 10.35 trillion, as on March 31, 2018.