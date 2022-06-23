JUST IN

Decoded: The confusion over RBI ban on loading PPIs from credit lines
RBI proposes norms for outsourcing of IT services by banks, NBFCs

Business Standard

Decoded: The confusion over RBI ban on loading PPIs from credit lines

PPIs are instruments that facilitate the purchase of goods and services, conduct of financial services, enable remittance facilities, etc., against the value stored in them

Topics
RBI | Reserve Bank of India | PayU India

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 
PPIs have huge competitors from another corner of the same market, the payments banks space.
Several experts said the notification was for non-bank PPI issuers, so there is ambiguity around whether bank-led PPIs will be exempted from this

Earlier this week, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification shook the fintech industry. The RBI said the master directions on prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) do not permit loading of PPIs from credit lines. There is a lot of confusion among players regarding the contents of the notification, and various industry associations are looking to approach the regulator to get clarity on the matter.

First Published: Thu, June 23 2022. 21:35 IST

