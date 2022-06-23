Decoded: The confusion over RBI ban on loading PPIs from credit lines

Several experts said the notification was for non-bank PPI issuers, so there is ambiguity around whether bank-led PPIs will be exempted from this

Earlier this week, a (RBI) notification shook the fintech industry. The said the master directions on prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) do not permit loading of PPIs from credit lines. There is a lot of confusion among players regarding the contents of the notification, and various industry associations are looking to approach the regulator to get clarity on the matter.

