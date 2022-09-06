JUST IN
IDBI Bank re-appoints S Jebaraj as deputy MD for 3 years effective Sept 20
Business Standard

Digital lending norms: Fintech firms seek clarity on RBI's FLDG stance

An FLDG is a lending model wherein a third-party guarantees to compensate up to a certain percentage of default in a loan portfolio of the regulated entity

Topics
Fintech sector | Fintech firms | NBFC loans

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
RBI has defined synthetic securitisation as a structure where credit risk of an underlying pool of exposures is transferred, in whole or part, through use of credit derivatives or credit guarantees

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) stance on first loss default guarantee (FLDG) in the recently-released digital lending norms has put fintech players, who use this model extensively, in a spot of bother.

First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 21:12 IST

