Does sticky core inflation mean more rate hikes by RBI?
According to the RBI governor, persistent and sticky core inflation remains a cause for concern
On Wednesday, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee announced its fifth consecutive rate increase this year. The RBI also lowered its India GDP growth forecast for the current financial year to 6.8 per cent.
According to the RBI governor, persistent and sticky core inflation remains a cause for concern. Do these concerns make more rate hikes likely in the future? What do they mean for the economy and individual borrowers? Listen to this podcast to get the answers.
