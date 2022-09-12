JUST IN
Drop in Indian forex reserves worrisome as inflows slow down: Economists
Rupee depreciates by 10 paise to 79.67 against US dollar in early trade
India's foreign exchange reserves fall to lowest in 23 months
Rupee appreciates 8 paise against US dollar to 79.61 in early trade
Bonds, rupee strengthen as crude oil prices fall below $90 a barrel
Rupee rises 23 paise to close at 79.72 vs dollar amid easing crude prices
Govt, RBI propose action plan for facilitating special rupee accounts
Rupee declines 13 paise to 79.95 against US dollar on rate hike worries
RBI releases 'alert list' of 34 entities barred from forex trades
India's overall forex reserves to shrink further this year: Deutsche Bank
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
HDFC CEO sees pickup in home loan demand in India despite rate hikes
Business Standard

Drop in Indian forex reserves worrisome as inflows slow down: Economists

India's forex reserves declined to $553.1 bn in the week ended Sept. 2, their lowest since Oct. 2020 and down by $8 bn from the previous week, RBI data showed on Friday

Topics
Indian Forex reserves | Foreign capital inflows | RBI

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

foreign inflows
Foreign investors have bought around $700 million worth of Indian equities so far this month, after having poured in $6.5 billion in August.

India's foreign exchange reserves dropping to a two-year low is concerning for the economy as the pace of foreign inflows into the country's markets eases amid global monetary policy tightening, economists said on Monday.

India's FX reserves declined to $553.1 billion in the week ended Sept. 2, their lowest since Oct. 2020 and down by $8 billion from the previous week, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Friday.

It was the biggest drawdown in reserves since early July, which analysts attributed to the central bank proactively intervening in currency markets to help the rupee after it hit a record low of 80.12 against a surging dollar that week.

"Situation is getting worrisome because the Federal Reserve and rest of the central banks continue to act aggressively and inflows into Indian markets in September are not as robust as August's," said Anitha Rangan, economist with Equirus, adding that imports are rising while the pool of reserves is declining.

Foreign investors have bought around $700 million worth of Indian equities so far this month, after having poured in $6.5 billion in August.

On the debt side, Rangan said drawing inflows would be a challenge as the interest rate differential between India and the developed markets such as the United States could widen. The pace of rate hikes in the United States and Europe is expected to be steeper than in India, where the gap between targeted inflation and actual inflation is narrower.

Vivek Kumar, an economist at QuantEco Research, pointed out that not all of the decline in reserves was due to the RBI spot intervention.

Foreign exchange mark-to-market and maturity of forward contracts would have likely contributed to the fall, Kumar said.

The RBI has been regularly dipping into the reserves to shield the rupee from the volatility fuelled by U.S. Fed's rate hikes and high commodity prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Indian Forex reserves

First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 16:48 IST

`
.