Ensure bankers' safety, take stern action against unruly: FinMin to states

The Ministry has requested states to ensure the safety and security of bank officials and take stern action against perpetrators following attacks on bankers in some parts of the country.

The Department of Financial Services, in a letter to the chief secretary of states, said that incidences of "unruly behaviour of anti-social elements" against bankers needs to be responded with stern action taken against such elements, sources said.

Last month, an employee of Canara Bank (which merged with Syndicate Bank) was attacked by a police constable at its Saroli branch in Surat, Gujarat. Following the incident, Minister had assured that the safety of all members of staff in is of importance.

"Amid challenges, are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity," she had said.

Bank of India staff in Maharashtra were assaulted after the Surat attack.

Citing recent news reports and social media coverage, the letter said it has highlighted instances of anti-social elements behaving in an unruly manner with bankers within bank premises.

"You would agree that such incidents need to be responded to proactively and with a firm hand, stern action taken against such elements with full force of law so that bankers are protected and the public assured of secured access to services," the letter dated July 7 said.

Securing the availability of services to the public at all times is essential for households to meet their expenses and access benefits through DBT and for traders, farmers industries etc to carry on economic activities.

Delivery of essentials services including is all the more important in the present context of the COVID-19 pandemic, it emphasised.

"...I request to appropriately sensitise and instruct district magistrates and the state police to take all necessary measures for prevention of timely and effective response and deterrent actions. Public communication of the state's resolve and actions to deal firmly with miscreants would also help in deterring and instilling confidence in the public and the banking community," it said.