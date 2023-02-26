JUST IN
Enter the green age: The financial journey cannot be full of potholes
LIC Housing Fin, HDBâ€ˆFinance reduce fundraise sizes on hardening yields
Decoded: What the India-Singapore real-time payment linkage is all about
SMEs in Singapore urged to use PayNow-UPI scheme for biz deals with India
Inbound travellers from G20 countries can now use UPI, says RBI
India, Singapore link systems for real-time cross-border fund transfers
Motilal Oswal AMC introduces new features in SWP; calls it 'FAB' plan
Indians spent nearly $10 billion on foreign travel in April-December
NARCL may revive Srei's group's infra financing arm SIFL, wind up SEFL
India setting up $4 billion fund to backstop corporate debt market
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Others
Bank capital needs may rise 15-20% based on draft RBI market risk norms
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Enter the green age: The financial journey cannot be full of potholes

The details of the transition towards climate-change-related finance will require deft handling

Topics
Climate Change | Green energy | US Treasury

Raghu Mohan 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

In the first fortnight of January, the Export-Import Bank of India raised $1 billion in green bonds priced at 190 basis points over the 10-year US Treasury Bill. The deal — put through by J P Morgan, Bank of America (BankAm), Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, and Standard Chartered Bank — was the largest such issuance by an Indian entity.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Climate Change

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 17:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.