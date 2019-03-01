JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

A91 Emerging Fund to raise $250-300 million to support SMEs
Business Standard

Ex-Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia appointed non-executive chairman of BoB

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as part-time non-official director as well as non-executive chairman on the board of Bank of Baroda for a period of three years

Press Trust of India 

Former Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia
Former Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia

Former Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia was appointed as non-executive chairman of Bank of Baroda on Friday, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as part-time non-official director as well as non-executive chairman on the board of Bank of Baroda for a period of three years, it said.

Adhia, a 1981-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, superannuated on November 30 last year. He last served as the Finance Secretary.

A few days before his retirement, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had described Adhia as a "no-nonsense civil servant who performed his job with professionalism".

In a Facebook post, titled 'Dr. Hasmukh Adhia retires', Jaitley had said, "He was unquestionably a highly competent, disciplined, no-nonsense civil servant and of course, with impeccable integrity."
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 19:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements