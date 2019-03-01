Ex-Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia appointed non-executive chairman of BoB

-
ALSO READ
Hasmukh Adhia to retire in November, new core Budget team on cards
Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to retire on Nov 30, says FinMin Jaitley
IAS officer A N Jha is new Finance Secretary, succeeds Hasmukh Adhia
Hasmukh Adhia to retire on Nov 30; Arun Jaitley praises his contribution
Preparing for the sixth Budget
-
Former Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia was appointed as non-executive chairman of Bank of Baroda on Friday, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as part-time non-official director as well as non-executive chairman on the board of Bank of Baroda for a period of three years, it said.
Adhia, a 1981-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, superannuated on November 30 last year. He last served as the Finance Secretary.
A few days before his retirement, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had described Adhia as a "no-nonsense civil servant who performed his job with professionalism".
In a Facebook post, titled 'Dr. Hasmukh Adhia retires', Jaitley had said, "He was unquestionably a highly competent, disciplined, no-nonsense civil servant and of course, with impeccable integrity."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU