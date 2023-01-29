JUST IN
Digital currency to further bolster digital economy, says RBI's Ajay Kumar
Nomura hires ICICI banker Mahesh Natarajan to head India ECM biz: Report
Govt, RBI must tie up to uproot illegal digital lending apps: DLAI
RBI asks SBM Bank to put brakes on remittance transactions immediately
HDFC to raise at least Rs 30 billion through issue of 10-year bonds
Realistic approach: Budget 2023 likely to steer clear of populist measures
HDFC to raise at least Rs 3000 cr via bonds; may invite bids next week
Financial sector exposed to risks of low-carbon transition, shows study
Indian importers use rupee's recovery to increase hedging, data shows
RBI prior approval now a must for picking up over 5% stake in banks
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Others
Refresh the approach to growth, equity
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Explained: Are fintech companies unmindful of Mint Road's message?

Fintechs' attitude towards governance has major implications

Topics
Fintech | governance | RBI

Raghu Mohan 

fintech
Fintechs will soon realise that being privately held is very different from being publicly listed; issues such as related-party transactions will soon be taken up by financial sector regulators

A survey by the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) — in collaboration with the Center for Financial Inclusion — saw respondents according very low priority to governance risk. Defined as “weakness at the board level leading to poor oversight and control”, it was ranked 19th by non-lenders and 22nd by lenders.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fintech

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 17:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.