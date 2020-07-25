Explained: How OCEN is trying to keep credit disbursement challenges at bay

For ages, credit disbursement has been one of the most complex functions in the financial realm. For lenders, the challenge has been to identify creditworthy customers to keep their money safe and minimise bad loans.

For customers, to prove they are worthy of getting a loan, and getting it quickly, has been a constant challenge. For a small business, proving the same has been an even bigger challenge. A lot of these challenges are expected to be solved with the Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN, spelled as oken) — an architecture that will connect lenders, loan marketplaces, ...