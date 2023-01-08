JUST IN
Financial inclusion, remittance cost focus areas in G20 meeting
Remittance cost for workers outside India may drop to 3% by 2027: Official
Centre creating ecosystem to benefit each of 140 crore Indians: NCGG chief
Huge potential to boost exports of processed food: Trade Promotion Council
Govt engaging with diff layers to ensure EoDB aid reach ground level: FM
Allow deductions, hike threshold for levying peak 30% tax: Experts
Piyush Goyal to attend India-US Trade Policy Forum on January 11
Gas pricing up in the air: 2023 to see new trading products from exchanges
Ceiling fans get costlier as BEE's revised norms mandate star labelling
Ahmedabad sees maximum rise in office supply last yr among 9 cities: CBRE
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Remittance cost for workers outside India may drop to 3% by 2027: Official
icon-arrow-left
Economists peg India's FY24 growth at 6% after advance estimates
Business Standard

Financial inclusion, remittance cost focus areas in G20 meeting

In Kolkata, apart from the plenary meetings, there would be a symposium that would see participation of 12 international speakers

Topics
G20  | Mamata Banerjee | G20 meeting

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

India's G20 presidency
A domestic outreach programme involving a seminar on financial literacy is aimed at educating about 1,800 school students on various financial aspects and services, investment, insurance and fraud protection

As the first G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) meeting is set to kick off in Kolkata from Monday, a litany of issues are likely to be discussed.

These include unlocking digital financial infrastructure for advancing financial inclusion, reducing cost of remittances, assessing progress made in implementation of G20 high-level principles and availability of finance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Chanchal Sarkar, economic advisor, department of economic affairs, said the main purpose of the meeting is to ensure access and usage to the unbanked and left out. It would provide opportunities for higher income and growth, which would help in the next stage of economic development.

The first of the GPFI working group meetings is being held in Kolkata from January 9-11. There are indications that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may attend on Monday, said Sarkar.

Including Kolkata, four meetings of the GPFI working group – part of the finance track – are likely to be held in different parts of the country. The Centre, in an effort to make it a pan-Indian event, had chosen 40 locations as venues for the G20 meetings.

Sarkar said that reducing remittance cost was a core area of interest among G20 leaders. “They are working to reduce the cost and a target has been set to bring it down to 3 per cent by 2027,” he added.

Though it varies from country to country, Sarkar said that, at present, it is about 6 per cent on an average. A reduction would particularly benefit low-wage earners such as labourers.

In Kolkata, apart from the plenary meetings, there would be a symposium that would see participation of 12 international speakers. Among the side events, an exhibition would showcase innovative financial products.

Bandhan Bank, NPCI and Aadhaar would explain how innovative digital technologies have changed the landscape for digital financial inclusion in India.

A domestic outreach programme involving a seminar on financial literacy is aimed at educating about 1,800 school students on various financial aspects and services, investment, insurance and fraud protection.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 21:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.