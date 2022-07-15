JUST IN

Forex reserves fall $8.062 bn to $580.252 bn in week ended July 8: RBI data

During the reporting week ended July 8, the decrease in the reserves was on account of a fall in the Foreign Currency Assets, a major component of the overall reserves, and in gold reserves, RBI said.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
FCA was down by USD 6.656 billion to USD 518.089 billion in the reporting week, according to the Reserve Bank of India's Weekly Statistical Supplement released on Friday.

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by a massive USD 8.062 billion to USD 580.252 billion in the week ended July 8, according to RBI data.

In the previous week ended July 1, the reserves had dropped by USD 5.008 billion to USD 588.314 billion.

During the reporting week ended July 8, the decrease in the reserves was on account of a fall in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, and in the gold reserves, RBI said.

FCA was down by USD 6.656 billion to USD 518.089 billion in the reporting week, according to the Reserve Bank of India's Weekly Statistical Supplement released on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, FCA includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves fell by USD 1.236 billion to USD 39.186 billion.

In the reporting week ended July 8, the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dropped by USD 122 million to USD 18.012 billion.

The country's reserve position with IMF decreased by USD 49 million to USD 4.966 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

First Published: Fri, July 15 2022. 19:32 IST

