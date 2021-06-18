Forex reserves rise $3.07 billion to lifetime high of $608.08 billion

The country's reserves surged by USD 3.074 billion to reach a record high of USD 608.081 billion in the week ended June 11, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

The reserves had increased by USD 6.842 billion to USD 605.008 billion in the previous week ended June 4, 2021.

In the reporting week ended June 11, the rise in reserves was on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, the RBI's weekly data showed.

FCA rose by USD 2.567 billion to USD 563.457 billion, as per the data.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

After declining in the previous week, the gold reserves rose by USD 496 million to USD 38.101 billion in the reporting week, according to the data.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by USD 1 million to USD 1.512 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF increased by USD 11 million to USD 5.011 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)