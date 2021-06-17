Rupee depreciates 33 paise to 73.65 against US dollar in early trade

-
ALSO READ
Rupee strengthens by 8 paise to 72.54 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee rises 13 paise to settle at 73.29 on weaker US dollar today
Rupee spurts 32 paise to 72.93, ends three-day losing streak
Rupee depreciates 9 paise to 73.18 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciates 27 paise to 73.17 against US dollar in early trade
-
The Indian rupee slipped 33 paise to 73.65 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, amid the strengthening of the greenback in the overseas market.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 73.65 against the dollar, registering a decline of 33 paise over its previous close.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.32 against the American currency.
The Indian Rupee started on a weaker note this Thursday against the greenback as the US Dollar surged higher after the Fed's hawkish statement, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Asian currencies have started weaker against the greenback this Thursday morning and will weigh on sentiments, the note said adding that the Reserve Bank of India could be present to curb volatility in the markets.
Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.60 per cent to USD 73.94 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies rose 0.29 per cent to 91.39.
On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 105.7 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 52,396.28, while the broader NSE Nifty was down 33.55 points or 0.21 per cent at 15,734.00.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 870.29 crore, as per exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU