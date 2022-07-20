JUST IN

Banks urge RBI to extend HTM leeway beyond Mar 2023 as bond losses pile up

Bankers have sought permission to park a larger quantum of securities in the portfolio than is currently permitted amid an environment of rising bond yields.

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Banks | Bond Yields

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Commercial banks have requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend dispensation on the held-to-maturity (HTM) portion of bond portfolios beyond March 2023 in a recent meeting, sources told Business Standard.

First Published: Wed, July 20 2022. 19:30 IST

