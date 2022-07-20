RBI renews statement of commitment to global code on best market practices

-
ALSO READ
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
RBI's gold reserves up over 100 tonnes in the last two years, shows data
Employees may have to wait longer for new wage code rules to kick in
RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps to tame prices; pegs FY23 GDP growth at 7.2%
-
The Reserve Bank of India has renewed its statement of commitment to the FX Global Code, which is a compilation of best market practices formulated by central banks worldwide.
“RBI continues to support the principles of good practices within the Code. RBI had also facilitated the formation of India Foreign Exchange Committee (IFXC) to promote adoption and adherence of the Code among FX market participants in India,” the RBI said through a press release on Wednesday.
The FX Global Code has been developed under the auspices of the Bank for International Settlements, Basel.
The FX Global Code was initially launched in May, 2017. Subsequently, after a holistic review, an updated code was published by the Global FX Committee on July 15, 2021, the RBI said.
“The Code is applicable to the Wholesale FX market participants covering sell-side, buy-side and financial intermediaries, and is voluntary in nature. The Code does not impose any legal or regulatory obligation and is intended to be a supplement to the local laws, rules and regulations,” the RBI said.
At present, the code is being implanted across the world by the Global FX Committee in coordination with Local FX Committees in each jurisdiction.
According to a statement on the website of the Global FX Committee, the purpose of the code is to promote a robust, fair, liquid, open, and appropriately transparent market.
The code aims to facilitate effective transactions at competitive prices which reflect available market information for a diverse set of market participants.
In May, 2017, the Bank of Korea, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Reserve Bank of Australia and the RBI had jointly welcomed the publication of the code.
“Given the increasing volume of FX activity taking place in Asia, they encourage all market participants based in their jurisdictions to adhere to the principles of the Code,” read the joint statement in May 2017.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU