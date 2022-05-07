JUST IN

How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
What is a neobank?
RBI board approves Rajiv Ranjan as MPC member after Mridul Saggar retires
LIC owns 4% of all listed stocks in India, more govt bonds than the RBI
UPI hits record high in April with 5.58 bn transactions worth Rs 9.83 trn
Banks, FIs will have to factor cross-holding norms for investing in LIC IPO
Sebi tweaks operational guidelines for FPIs, depository participants
PhonePe says Northeast region took lead in digital transactions in Q1
Bank credit to industry turns around in FY22, infra lending tops Rs 1 trn
Centre, Sebi to discuss exempting LIC from public shareholding norm
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

Lenders to get 10-15 bps margin gains from rate hike, says report

Business Standard

Govt bond auction for Rs 32,000 crore sails through; RBI accepts the bids

The auction was scheduled for four securities - 5.74% GS 2026 (Rs 9,000 crore), GOI Floating Rate Bond 2028 (Rs 4,000 crore), 6.67% GS 2035 (Rs 10,000 crore), and 6.99% GS 2051 (Rs 9,000 crore)

Topics
govt bonds | Reserve Bank of India | monetary policy committee

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 
RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Photo: Shutterstock

The government bond auction for Rs 32,000 crore, the first after the 40 basis point hike in the policy repo rate, sailed through on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) accepted the bids.

The auction was scheduled for four securities — 5.74% GS 2026 (Rs 9,000 crore), GOI Floating Rate Bond 2028 (Rs 4,000 crore), 6.67% GS 2035 (Rs 10,000 crore), and 6.99% GS 2051 (Rs 9,000 crore).

Bond dealers said the yield had moved up before the repo rate hike. The acceptance of bids indicates the RBI is not alarmed at the rising yields.

If government borrowing costs are rising, there is a case for companies raising money through bonds.

The cut-off for 5.74% GS 2026 paper was 7.20 per cent at auction. The closing yield for the same paper in the market was 7.23 per cent, according to Clearing Corporation of India’s data.

The cut-off for the 6.67% GS 2035 bond was 7.61 per cent. The closing market yield for this paper, at 7.64 per cent, was higher than the RBI’s cut-off at the bond auction.

Meanwhile, the bond yield on the 10-year benchmark hardened by five basis points to 7.45 per cent at the close of trading.

ICICI Bank, in its note after the policy rate hike, said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI delivered a surprise with an off-cycle policy repo rate hike of 40 bps, given the rising domestic and global inflationary pressures and the Fed rate hiking cycle.

The MPC believes there are upside risks to India’s inflation trajectory set out in April 2022.

Besides hiking the policy repo rate, the RBI increased the cash reserve ratio by 50 bps to 4.5 per cent to absorb excess liquidity.
Read our full coverage on govt bonds

First Published: Sat, May 07 2022. 00:33 IST

`
.