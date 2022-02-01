Govt expects 27% lower dividend at Rs 74,000 cr from RBI and banks in FY'23

-
The government is expecting a 27 per cent lower dividend at Rs 73,948 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and public sector banks and financial institutions in 2022-23.
In absolute term, this is nearly 27,400 crore lower than the Revised Estimates (RE) of Rs 1,01,353 crore under the head of dividend or surplus of Reserve Bank, nationalised banks & financial institutions during the current fiscal.
During the current financial year alone, the RBI has paid a dividend of Rs 99,122 crore. This dividend payout was for the financial year 2020-21 paid in May last year.
As per the Budget document, dividends from public sector enterprises and other investments have also been pegged lower at Rs 40,000 crore as against RE of Rs 46,000 crore.
Total dividend collection of the next financial year would be Rs 1,31,948 crore as against the RE of Rs 1,68,247 crore, as per the RE of 2021-22.
