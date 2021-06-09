Govt extends M R Kumar's term as LIC chairman till March 13, 2022

-
ALSO READ
Why higher FDI threshold could deepen, widen market for insurance products
Life insurers' new business premium up 21% in February at Rs 22,425 crore
Life insurers get tough on risk assessment as second Covid-19 wave bites
Govt appoints Milliman Advisors to find out LIC value ahead of IPO
As 6 pvt insurers set to increase term plan premiums, LIC won't raise rates
-
The appointments committee of the cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of MR Kumar as the chairman of state-owned insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
Kumar’s term as LIC chairman was supposed to end on June 30, 2021, but the center has extended his term by almost nine more months till March 13, 2022.
In a notification, the government said, “The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the proposal of department of financial services for extension of the term of MR Kumar as chairman of LIC beyond his currently notified term, which expires on 30.06.2021, till 13.03.2022 i.e the date he completes three years as the chairman, or until further orders, whichever is earlier”
This comes at a time when the government in its budget this year has stated that the initial public offering (IPO) of LIC will be completed in this current fiscal year (FY22).
The government has already started the valuation process of LIC and reports have suggested that various departments of the government are speeding up this process so that LIC’s journey to the bourses does not face any delays.
Last year, the government had appointed Milliman Advisors LLP India as the actuary to determine the embedded value of LIC.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU