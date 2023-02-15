JUST IN
Indian lender HDFC's biggest-ever bond issue to see strong demand: Bankers
Business Standard

Government focusing on public expenditure to propel growth, says FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the effort of the government over the years has been to increase public expenditure with a view to promote growth.

Topics
central government | Finance minister | Expenditure

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during post budget conference
Speaking at the Post-Budget interactive session with the members of the industry chamber PHDCCI, the minister said that the government in the 2023-24 budget increased the capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore.

"Consistently for the last three-four years, the emphasis has been given on public capital expenditure. We have kept that up in this budget...capital expenditure, clearly can be said as a real focus of this budget," she said.

On a question of including petroleum products under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, the minister said it could be done if there is an agreement among the states.

She further said that the states were being nudged to carry forward reforms in various sectors including power and also implement the 'one nation, one ration card' scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 17:36 IST

