JUST IN
The yellow metal can glitter some more
The Adani saga: What it means for Indian banks
Bloodstained road to Nellie
India's reputation will survive Hindenburg
Fifty shades of stardom
It's no more business as usual
A profligate state: The financial cul-de-sac that confronts Pakistan
Global green growth conundrum
Four economic trends that will impact India
Influencer marketing gets a new leash
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
The Adani saga: What it means for Indian banks
icon-arrow-left
An idea whose time has come: Will NFIR be a game-changer for India?
Business Standard

The yellow metal can glitter some more

With the electronic gold receipts' launch, the gold market will be infused with transparency in spot transactions, enabling India to emerge as price setter, eliminating existing market inefficiencies

Topics
Gold trade | Gold market

Jaydeep Narayan Banerjee 

Jaydeep Narayan Banerjee

Warren Buffet once said, “Gold is a way of going long on fear”.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold trade

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 17:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.