HDFC Bank issues 400,000 credit cards after regulator lifts embargo

Private sector lender on Wednesday said it has issued 400,000 since the embargo imposed on it by the regulator was lifted.

The record issuance is as of September 21, 2021, and marks the aggressive growth path the bank has embarked on post the embargo.

The embargo by the regulator was lifted last month. Post that the lender was looking to get back to its pre-embargo run rate of issuing 300,000 per month in the next 2-3 months. And, immediately after, the lender was looking to issue 500,000 every month beginning February 2022.

“As a leader in the cards space, we promised, we’d be back with a bang. We are now pushing the pedal not only to acquire new customers, but also to enhance offerings of our existing cards,” said Parag Rao, group head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking & IT,

“Our strategy to re-invent, create and co-create has been crafted based on the analysis of customers’ buying behaviour, the categories they spend on and the spend patterns. The months that we have spent readying and sharpening our strategy are now bearing fruit. We are ready to unveil best in class offerings and experience to our customers, just in time for festive season,” he added.

The bank has said it will launch over 20 initiatives in the next 6-9 months, which include co-branded cards with corporate India spanning pharma, travel, FMCG, hospitality, telecom, and fintech. The open market customer acquisition pre-embargo was less than 20 per cent for the bank. With the increase in alliances and partnerships, that share may go up to 22-24 per cent, the bank had indicated.

As of July (latest data), has 14.76 million credit cards in the market. Its market share in outstanding credit cards dropped by more than 2 per cent due to the restrictions imposed by the regulator.