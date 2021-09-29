HDFC Bank issues 400,000 credit cards after regulator lifts embargo

-
ALSO READ
RBI's move to ban Mastercard from issuing new cards may hit 5 private banks
Lifting of credit card ban may spark up to 32% rally in HDFC Bank: Analysts
As Covid-19 second wave wanes, credit card spending rises in India
RBL Bank ties up with VISA to issue credit cards; shares up 2.5% from lows
HDFC Bank ties up with Paytm to issue co-branded credit cards from Oct
-
Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it has issued 400,000 credit cards since the embargo imposed on it by the regulator was lifted.
The record issuance is as of September 21, 2021, and marks the aggressive growth path the bank has embarked on post the embargo.
The embargo by the regulator was lifted last month. Post that the lender was looking to get back to its pre-embargo run rate of issuing 300,000 credit cards per month in the next 2-3 months. And, immediately after, the lender was looking to issue 500,000 credit cards every month beginning February 2022.
“As a leader in the cards space, we promised, we’d be back with a bang. We are now pushing the pedal not only to acquire new customers, but also to enhance offerings of our existing cards,” said Parag Rao, group head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking & IT, HDFC Bank.
“Our strategy to re-invent, create and co-create has been crafted based on the analysis of customers’ buying behaviour, the categories they spend on and the spend patterns. The months that we have spent readying and sharpening our strategy are now bearing fruit. We are ready to unveil best in class offerings and experience to our customers, just in time for festive season,” he added.
The bank has said it will launch over 20 initiatives in the next 6-9 months, which include co-branded cards with corporate India spanning pharma, travel, FMCG, hospitality, telecom, and fintech. The open market customer acquisition pre-embargo was less than 20 per cent for the bank. With the increase in alliances and partnerships, that share may go up to 22-24 per cent, the bank had indicated.
As of July (latest data), HDFC Bank has 14.76 million credit cards in the market. Its market share in outstanding credit cards dropped by more than 2 per cent due to the restrictions imposed by the regulator.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU