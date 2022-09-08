JUST IN
HDFC Bank raises Rs 3,000 crore from bonds to fund business growth

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has mobilised Rs 3,000 crore from bonds to fund business growth

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has mobilised Rs 3,000 crore from bonds to fund business growth.

The bank issued and allotted bonds to investors on a private placement basis on Thursday, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

These unsecured, subordinated, fully paid-up, non-convertible, Basel III compliant perpetual debt would carry a coupon rate of 7.84 per cent, it added.

First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 23:29 IST

