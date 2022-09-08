HDFC Bank raises Rs 3,000 crore from bonds to fund business growth

-
-
Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has mobilised Rs 3,000 crore from bonds to fund business growth.
The bank issued and allotted bonds to investors on a private placement basis on Thursday, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.
These unsecured, subordinated, fully paid-up, non-convertible, Basel III compliant perpetual debt would carry a coupon rate of 7.84 per cent, it added.
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 23:29 IST