HDFC Bank raises Rs 3,000 crore from bonds to fund business growth

Private sector lender on Thursday said it has mobilised Rs 3,000 crore from to fund business growth.

The bank issued and allotted to investors on a private placement basis on Thursday, said in a regulatory filing.

These unsecured, subordinated, fully paid-up, non-convertible, Basel III compliant perpetual debt would carry a coupon rate of 7.84 per cent, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)