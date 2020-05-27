JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » Q&A

SBI extends term loan EMI moratorium by 3 months as coronavirus 'respite''
Business Standard

High risk aversion of most banks astounding, says Bajaj Finserv CMD

Instead of extending the moratorium by another three months, it would have been better to allow lenders to offer a one-time restructuring only to those who need it, says Sanjiv Bajaj

Topics
Bajaj Finserv | Sanjiv Bajaj | Lockdown

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

As head of the country’s largest NBFC, Bajaj Finserv CMD Sanjiv Bajaj does not mince his words. In an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta, he says it is unacceptable that banks should refuse to lend to NBFCs and fears that the extension of the EMI moratorium might alter borrower behaviour.

Bajaj also admits there is always a fear of countries’ sovereign rating going down. Edited excerpts: Do you think the RBI’s extension of the EMI loan moratorium for another three months is enough for the industry? Borrowers had received a three-month moratorium earlier which was ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 21:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU