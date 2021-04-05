How long will the RBI continue with its extreme accommodative stance?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to hold interest rates for a fifth straight time but maintaining an accommodative policy stance on Wednesday after the meeting of its monetary policy committee (MPC). In the past few policy review meetings, the RBI’s MPC emphasised that the accommodative monetary policy stance would be maintained as long as it was necessary to revive growth on a sustained basis in 2020-21 and into the next financial year.

Now, the RBI has to give a new guidance in this first policy of the new financial year. In this context, what the bond market will look ...