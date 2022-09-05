HSBC Bank Mauritius sells 7% shares of V-Mart Retail for Rs 392 cr.

-
ALSO READ
HSBC and Ping An executives plan to discuss breakup proposal
India Exposition Mart files draft papers; aims to raise Rs 600 cr via IPO
HSBC India to lend $250 million to high-growth, tech-led startups
HSBC rejects break-up call, promises higher quarterly dividend
New Mauritius tax norms to hit PE investments in India, says IVCA
-
HSBC Bank Mauritius on Monday offloaded 13.91 lakh shares of retail company V-Mart Retail for Rs 392 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, HSBC Bank Mauritius Limited AC Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 13,91,826 shares, amounting to 7.04 per cent stake in the company.
The shares were disposed off at an average price of Rs 2,816.29 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 391.97 crore.
Meanwhile, Plutus Wealth Management LLP picked up 11,45,000 shares of the company.
As of June quarter, HSBC Bank Mauritius Limited AC Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings owned 7.04 per cent stake in the company, shareholding pattern showed with the bourse.
On Monday, shares of V-Mart Retail settled 3.49 per cent lower at Rs 2,892.75 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 21:49 IST