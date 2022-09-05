HSBC Bank Mauritius sells 7% shares of V-Mart Retail for Rs 392 cr.

Mauritius on Monday offloaded 13.91 lakh shares of retail company for Rs 392 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Mauritius Limited AC Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 13,91,826 shares, amounting to 7.04 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed off at an average price of Rs 2,816.29 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 391.97 crore.

Meanwhile, Plutus Wealth Management LLP picked up 11,45,000 shares of the company.

As of June quarter, Mauritius Limited AC Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings owned 7.04 per cent stake in the company, shareholding pattern showed with the bourse.

On Monday, shares of settled 3.49 per cent lower at Rs 2,892.75 apiece on the .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)