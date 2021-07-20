ICICI Bank ups ante in credit card space with fuel discount offering

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank Q3: Treasury gains, stake sale in ICICI Sec to aid profitability
ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Analysts see over 300% PAT rise; asset quality key
RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT 2021 exam dates out on rrbcdg.gov.in: Know details
HDFC Securities to enter discount broking segment to win market share
Here is why analysts think ICICI Bank is the new growth leader post Q4 nos
-
Upping its game in the credit card market where it has been closing in on its bigger rival HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank on Tuesday launched a co-branded offering that gives discounts on fuel purchases.
The 'ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver' card will offer 5 per cent cashback at the state-owned oil refiner's outlets and an additional 1.5 per cent if the payment is done through the 'HP Pay' app, an official statement said.
It can be noted that HDFC Bank was barred from issuing any new cards by the RBI after multiple instances of outages at the largest private sector lender. Rivals ICICI Bank, SBI Cards and Axis Bank were quick to seize the opportunity and narrowed their difference with HDFC Bank.
HDFC Bank has said it has complied with 85 per cent of the RBI's asks and the ball is now in the regulator's court to allow them to re-enter credit card selling.
According to the RBI data, HDFC Bank's outstanding credit cards decreased to 1,48,58,375 as of May 2021 from 1,53,86,822 in November 2020, while the same number for ICICI Bank has increased to 1,08,73,007 from 97,10,535.
The card launch offering a discount on fuel also comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices have touched record highs and calls are being to lower its taxes, which influence 60 per cent of the retail price.
The new offering, the first after the ban on Mastercard for non-compliance with data localisation requirements, is powered by Visa, an official statement from the lender said.
Sudipta Roy, the head of unsecured assets for the second-largest private sector lender, said similar credit cards offer accelerated benefits on spends in one category, but the bank's new offering helps customers to save on every transaction that they make.
"This credit card will help in promoting the digital payment ecosystem at retail outlets and meet the expectations of the customers with its innovative offerings," HPCL's executive director for retail S K Puri said.
The annual fee for the card is Rs 500.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU