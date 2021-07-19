Paytm gateway enables payment from fixed deposit account held with IndusInd

-
ALSO READ
Paytm crosses 1.2 bn monthly transactions, maintains leadership position
IndusInd Bank stock soars 10% as Morgan Stanley raises target price by 14%
IndusInd Bank gains 13% in 4 days ahead of Q4 result; here's what to expect
Paytm payment gateway registers over 750 mn monthly transactions
IndusInd Bank net profit jumps 194% in March quarter on low provisions
-
Digital payments and financial services firm Paytm on Monday said Paytm Payments Bank's customers can now make instant payments through its payment gateway using balances available in their fixed deposit account held with its partner bank, IndusInd Bank.
Paytm Payments Bank enables its customers to open fixed deposits with partner IndusInd Bank.
"Paytm all-in-one payment gateway now allows fixed deposit (FD) balances to make payments on partnered platforms.
"This is in association with Paytm Payment Bank Ltd, whose account holders can now use their fixed deposits with IndusInd Bank to make instant payments across online platforms. The innovation will help customers manage their liquidity in real-time to make payments seamlessly," Paytm said in a statement.
Customers with a Paytm Payment Bank account can redeem the FD from IndusInd Bank into Paytm Payments Bank account in real-time and use the money to make payments, it added.
"This partnership with Paytm Payments Gateway is for a first-of-its-kind solution to use fixed deposit balance as a payments source.
"This will make way for greater convenience for the user and will also help them to liquidate their balances to make real-time payments with ease," a Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson said.
As of March 31, 2021, total outstanding fixed deposits under the arrangement between Paytm Payments Bank and IndusInd bank stood at Rs 1,750 crore.
Paytm Payments Bank's customers will be levied no charges or penalties for premature liquidation of the FDs opened in association with IndusInd Bank.
"Product innovation is at the heart of our payment solutions and this is a great example.
"We are proud to be the first in the country to allow real-time redemption of fixed deposit balances into customer's current and savings accounts for making payments, which will promote wider acceptance of digital payments in the country," Paytm Senior Vice-President Praveen Sharma said in the statement.
As of March 31, 2021, Paytm Payments Banks had 6.4 crore savings accounts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU