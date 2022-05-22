JUST IN

RBI approves India, Sri Lanka trade settlement in rupee outside ACU
Sebi withdraws permanent recognition granted to Indian Commodity Exchange
Equitas SFB MD & CEO P N Vasudevan announces decision to leave bank
RBI asks for option of interoperable card-less cash withdrawal at ATMs
At $20 bn, RBI makes highest-ever dollar sales in spot markets in a month
India's inflation set to average at 9-year high of 6.9% in FY23: Ind-Ra
RBI's criticism for 'delayed' rate hike unfair, says ex-Guv D Subbarao
LIC IPO: How India's biggest public offering ended in a downbeat debut
On-tap licence: Sachin Bansal, five other applicants rejected by RBI
Rupee recovers from record low, ends 7 paise higher at 77.47 to a dollar
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

Bandhan Bank to increase exposure to secured loans, says MD & CEO

Business Standard

India looking at spending Rs 2 trillion more to fight inflation: Report

To fight the ongoing inflation in the global market, India is looking at spending an additional 2 trillion rupees and balance the national economy

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | RBI repo rate | global inflation

Reuters 
photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Indian government is considering spending an additional 2 trillion rupees ($26 billion) in the 2022/23 fiscal year to cushion consumers from rising prices and fight multi-year high inflation, two government officials told Reuters.

The new measures will be double the 1 trillion rupees hit government revenues could take from tax cuts on petrol and diesel the finance minister announced on Saturday, both the officials said.

Indiaâ€™s retail inflation rose to an eight-year high in April, while wholesale inflation rose to at least a 17-year high, posing a major headache for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ahead of elections to several state assemblies this year.

"We are fully focussed on bringing down inflation. The impact of Ukraine crisis was worse than anyone's imagination," one official, who did not want to be named, said.

The government estimates another 500 billion Indian rupees additional funds will be needed to subsidise fertilisers, from the current estimate of 2.15 trillion rupees, the two officials said.

The government could also deliver another round of tax cuts on petrol and diesel if crude oil continues to rise that could mean an added hit of 1 trillion-1.5 trillion rupees in the 2022/23 fiscal year started on April 1, the second official said.

Both the officials did not want to be named as they are not authorised to disclose the details.

The government did not immediately comment outside office hours.

One of the officials said the government may need to borrow additional sums from the market to fund these measures and that could mean a slippage from the its deficit target of 6.4% of GDP for 2022-23.

The official did not quantify the amount of borrowing or fiscal slippage saying it depended on how much funds they eventually divert from the budget in the fiscal year.

The Indian government plans to borrow a record 14.31 trillion rupees in the current fiscal year, according to budget announcements made in February.

The other official said the additional borrowing will not impact the planned April-September borrowing of 8.45 trillion rupees and may be undertaken in January-March 2023.

($1 = 77.8500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Sun, May 22 2022. 18:29 IST

`
.