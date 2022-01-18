India Post Payments Bank customer base crosses 50 mn-mark

-
ALSO READ
NPCI global arm ties up with Mashreq Bank for UPI payments in UAE
Fino Payments not planning to turn into small finance bank 'right now': CEO
What does a scheduled bank status mean for Paytm Payments Bank?
India Post Payments Bank, LIC Housing tie up to sell home loans
All UPI money transfers, offline, online payments on PhonePe are free
-
India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) said on Tuesday its customer base has crossed the 5 crore mark within three years of commencement of operations, making it one of the fastest growing digital payments bank in the country.
"IPPB opened up these five crore accounts in digital and paperless mode through its 1.36 lakh Post Offices, out of which 1.20 lakh are in rural areas with the help of about 1.47 lakhs doorstep banking service providers," the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.
Out of the total 5 crore account holders, around 48 per cent are women. About 98 per cent of accounts of women were opened at the doorsteps and over 68 per cent of women were availing DBT benefits.
"Reaching to five crore customers in a short span of 3 years speaks of the success of this model of providing cost - effective, simple, easy and secure digital ecosystem, particularly to rural India. We are happy that we could empower rural women too, to avail the banking services at their doorsteps," said Vineet Pandey, Secretary, Department of Posts.
The focus of India Post Payments Bank has been on youth. Over 41 per cent of account holders are in the age group of 18 to 35 years.
India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has been established under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication with 100 per cent equity owned by the Government of India.
"It is a moment of pride for the Bank, as we have moved from strength to strength while building this customer base while providing uninterrupted banking and G2C services even during the COVID-19 Pandemic," J Venkatramu, MD & CEO, India Post Payments Bank said in the statement.
"The Bank is able to scale its customer acquisition on a fully digital and paperless banking platform serving people at their doorstep. The bank is committed to serve the rural, under-banked and unbanked citizens through collaboration & co-creation of suitable products & services," Venkatramu added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU