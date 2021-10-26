All UPI money transfers, offline, online payments on PhonePe are free

-
ALSO READ
NPCI global arm ties up with Mashreq Bank for UPI payments in UAE
Pine Labs may raise additional funds; aggressively scaling online biz
Boost your skills via e-learning to enhance your career in Covid times
Competition Commission approves Zomato buying 9.3% stake in Grofers India
Parents laud Chinese rules aimed at kids' 'unhealthy' gaming
-
India's leading digital payments platform PhonePe on Tuesday clarified that all UPI money transfers, offline and online payments (across UPI, wallet, credit and debit cards), on the payment app are free, and they will continue to be free for all users.
The company said that PhonePe does not charge for these transactions, and will not be doing so in the future also.
"For mobile recharges, PhonePe is running an experiment where a small section of users are being charged a processing fee of Rs 1 for recharges of Rs 51-100 and Rs 2 for recharges above Rs 100," the company said.
"This charge is applicable for users across all payment instruments (across UPI, wallet, credit and debit cards).A Recharges below Rs 50 are totally free," it added.
For bill payments, PhonePe charges a fee on payments by credit cards and this is now an industry norm and is common for many payment apps and biller platforms.
The company recently announced assured cashback up to Rs 50 on prepaid mobile recharges.
The company said that users recharging via the PhonePe app will win assured cashback on completion of three prepaid mobile recharges, above Rs 51.
PhonePe has over 325 million registered users. Users can send and receive money, recharge mobile, DTH, data cards, pay at stores, make utility payments, buy gold and make investments via this platform.
PhonePe forayed into financial services in 2017 with the launch of Gold providing users with a safe and convenient option to buy 24-karat gold securely on its platform.
The platform is also accepted at over 22 million merchant outlets across India.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU