JUST IN

Rupee rebounds from all-time low; rises 19 paise to 77.31 against US dollar
Punjab National Bank to hike repo-linked lending rate from next month
Rupee at all-time low of 77.5 as high inflation triggers rate hike fears
Crypto meltdown deepens as stablecoin Tether drops below dollar peg
Terra Luna cryptocurrency collapses 98%, investors lose life savings
Gold recovers as dollar, bond yields dip; US inflation data in focus
World shares hold up, Wall Street futures gain as US inflation data looms
Rupee appreciates 17 paise to 77.17 against US dollar in early trade
RBI steps in to stem rupee fall, defends 77.50 per dollar level
Rupee likely to hit 78 per dollar by May-end; hits fresh all-time low
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

RBI restricts withdrawals from Maharashtra's Shankarrao cooperative bank

Business Standard

India's foreign exchange reserves drop by $1.7 billion; hit 1-year low

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined by $2.695 billion to $597.728 billion, falling below the $600 billion mark

Topics
India's Forex reserves | Reserve Bank of India | International Monetary Fund

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Forex reserves rise by $2.7 bn to $396 bn, highest weekly gain in a year
FCA dropped by USD 1.968 billion to USD 530.855 billion in the week ended May 6.

India's forex reserves declined by USD 1.774 billion to USD 595.954 billion for the week ended May 6 on the back of a fall in the core currency assets, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data released on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined by USD 2.695 billion to USD 597.728 billion, falling below the USD 600 billion mark.

At a time when the currency is under pressure due to heavy outflow by foreign investors, RBI is reportedly intervening across all markets to defend the currency. The foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 28.05 billion in the six months to March 2022.

During the reporting week, the fall in the reserves was on account of a decline in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, and gold reserves, as per RBI's weekly data.

FCA dropped by USD 1.968 billion to USD 530.855 billion in the week ended May 6.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by USD 135 million to USD 41.739 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) jumped by USD 70 million to USD 18.370 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF decreased by USD 11 million to USD 4.99 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on India's Forex reserves

First Published: Sat, May 14 2022. 02:35 IST

`
.