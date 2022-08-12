JUST IN
Rupee down by 9 paise to 79.71 against US dollar in early trade today
'Worst likely over' for emerging Asian currencies as US Fed hike bets ease
Rupee opens higher at 79.25 vs dollar as US inflation concerns ease
Rupee gains sharply as slowing US inflation softens Fed hike fears
Rs 50,000 cr forex saved by blending ethanol with petrol in 7-8 years: PM
Rupee rises by 11 paise to 79.52 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee falls 40 paise to close at 79.6 against USD as risk appetite declines
Rupee falls as strong US jobs data rekindles fear of aggressive Fed hikes
Monetary policy: SPDs can offer all foreign exchange trade facilities
Rupee gains 26 paise in afternoon trade to 79.20 against US dollar
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Rupee down by 9 paise to 79.71 against US dollar in early trade today
Business Standard

India's foreign exchange reserves falls $897 million to $572.978 billion

In the previous week ended July 29, the reserves had risen USD 2.315 billion to USD 573.875 billion.

Topics
India forex reserves | RBI

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

forex
FCA declined USD 1.611 billion to USD 509.646 billion, the data showed.

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined USD 897 million to USD 572.978 billion in the week ended August 5, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the previous week ended July 29, the reserves had risen USD 2.315 billion to USD 573.875 billion.

In the week ended August 5, the fall in the foreign exchange reserves was due to a dip in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, as per the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by RBI on Friday.

FCA declined USD 1.611 billion to USD 509.646 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, FCA includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased USD 671 million to USD 40.313 billion in the week ended August 5.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose USD 46 million to USD 18.031 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF declined USD 3 million to USD 4.987 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on India forex reserves

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 18:46 IST

`
.