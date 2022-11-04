India's foreign exchange reserves jump $6.5 billion to $531 billion

India’s increased $6.5 billion for the week ended October 28 to $531 billion, latest data released by the (RBI) showed. The appreciated 0.25 per cent against the dollar during that week.

The increase in reserves is mainly due to a rise in foreign assets that went up by $5.7 billion during the week.

Following RBI’s aggressive intervention in the foreign exchange market as the came under pressure since the war in Europe, the reserves fell by around $75 billion in the current financial year.