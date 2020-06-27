JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

SBI seeks new consolidated transaction review, forensic audit of Lavasa
Business Standard

India's forex reserves decline by over $2 bn; SDR value dips by $6 mn

India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $2.078 billion during the week ended June 19

Topics
foreign exchange | Forex reserves | India forex reserves

IANS  |  Mumbai 

forex
The country's reserve position with the IMF declined by $16 million to $4.264 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $2.078 billion during the week ended June 19.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) weekly statistical supplement, the overall forex reserves decreased to $505.566 billion from $507.644 billion reported for the week ended June 12.

India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $1.698 billion to $467.039 billion.

Similarly, the value of the country's gold reserves decreased. It fell by $358 million to $32.815 billion. Besides, the SDR value slipped by $6 million to $1.447 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF declined by $16 million to $4.264 billion.
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 08:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU