RBI sold net $10.36 bn in spot foreign exchange market in Sept: Bulletin
Business Standard

India's forex reserves rise at fastest pace since August 2021: RBI data

For the current week, the local currency gave back some of those gains to end down 1.1% at 81.6850 per dollar

Topics
Forex  | Forex reserves | India forex reserves

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

forex
In the week ended Nov. 11, softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data helped the rupee mark its best weekly performance in about four years and strengthened it to the 80-per-dollar handle for the first time since mid-September

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $544.72 billion in the week through Nov. 11, marking their biggest weekly jump in more than a year, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

The country's reserves were at $529.99 billion by Nov. 4. They are still down from around $630 billion at the beginning of this year as the RBI sold a portion of the reserves to prevent a sharp fall in the rupee this year.

In the week ended Nov. 11, softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data helped the rupee mark its best weekly performance in about four years and strengthened it to the 80-per-dollar handle for the first time since mid-September.

For the current week, the local currency gave back some of those gains to end down 1.1% at 81.6850 per dollar.

 

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 17:29 IST

