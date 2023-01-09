JUST IN
Govt to notify time period for IDBI Bank to meet public float: Dipam secy
Fino Payments Bank ups interest rate on savings deposit to 5%
Banks raise record Rs 91,500 crore in debt capital in FY23 so far: Report
Bandhan Bank collection efficiency rises to 98% at end of Dec 2022
IDBI Bank gets domestic, global bids for stake sale, says Dipam secy
IDBI Bank stake sale: Suitors may have to place financial bids by March
Total business to cross Rs 2 trn milestone soon: Punjab & Sind Bank MD
Employee strength of banks in pvt space almost equals PSBs': RBI data
First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC explored offer for Standard Chartered
Sebi nod to reclassify govt holding in IDBI Bank as 'public' after sale
Govt to notify time period for IDBI Bank to meet public float: Dipam secy
Business Standard

Indian Overseas Bank hikes term deposit interest rates up to 45 bps

FCNR(B)/RFC depositors will get an interest rate up to 5 per cent on their term deposits

Indian Overseas Bank | IOB | deposit rates

IANS  |  Chennai 

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB
According to the bank, domestic/NRO/NRE depositors will get interest rate upto 7.75 per cent on term deposit for a period of 444 days

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank on Monday announced a hike in the interest rates on rupees retail term deposits, up to 45 basis points, from Tuesday onwards.

According to the bank, domestic/NRO/NRE depositors will get interest rate upto 7.75 per cent on term deposit for a period of 444 days.

Interest Rate on Foreign currency deposits has also been increased upto 100 bps effective from January 10.

FCNR(B)/RFC depositors will get an interest rate up to 5 per cent on their term deposits.

--IANS

vj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Indian Overseas Bank

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 22:29 IST

