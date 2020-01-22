Insurance covers that protect cos from cyber attacks, data thefts & frauds

With Indian businesses and organisations increasingly moving to digital processes in their operations, many of them are taking cyber insurance covers to protect themselves against cyber attacks, data thefts and frauds. “Initially, the demand was coming from the IT/ITeS companies, but now it is coming from all the industry segments.

Post the ransomware attacks of 2017, the demand for cyber insurance from the manufacturing sector has been on the rise,” said Sanjay Kedia, country head and CEO, Marsh India Insurance Brokers. “With the introduction of the EU General Data ...