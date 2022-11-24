JUST IN
Interest subvention on KCC crop loan to continue in FY23, FY24: RBI
Key indicator suggests RBI may go for another 35 bps rate hike before pause
Forex below $500 bn would force RBI to hike aggressively: Morgan Stanley
RBI likely to go for smaller rate hikes as inflation eases: Analysts
RBI's MPC meets to draft letter to govt on missing inflation target
Rate setting panel meets to draft report on missing inflation target: RBI
RBI Meeting: All you need to know about additional monetary policy meet
RBI's letter may cite Ukraine war as main reason for high inflation: Report
RBI fines Vakrangee Rs 1.76 cr for violating order on ATM deployment goals
Remove withdrawal restrictions on digital BSBD accounts payment: Report
You are here: Home » Finance » RBI Policy » News
Have Rs 2.5 trillion worth of corporate loans lined up, says SBI chairman
Business Standard

Interest subvention on KCC crop loan to continue in FY23, FY24: RBI

The government of India has approved the continuation of the Interest Subvention Scheme (ISS) with modification for the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24, RBI said

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Farm crop loans | public sector banks

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said the interest rate for short-term loans upto Rs 300,000 through Kisan Credit cards (KCC) will be seven per cent and interest subsidy will be 1.5 per cent for the current financial year (FY23) and next financial year (FY24).

The farmers who repay loans promptly will get an additional three per cent subsidy. Thus, the interest rate charged to these farmers will be four per cent.

These loans will be short-term crop loans and short-term loans for allied activities including animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, beekeeping etc. The government of India has approved the continuation of the Interest Subvention Scheme (ISS) with modification for the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24, RBI said.

The subvention will be provided to lenders including Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Private Sector Banks (rural and semi-urban branches), Small Finance Banks (SFBs) and computerized Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) on use of their own resources, it added.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 00:08 IST

`
.