IT department sets up Taxpayers' Lounge at IITF till Nov 27

The Income Tax department on Sunday set up a 'Taxpayers' Lounge' at the India International Trade Fair, seeking to promote trust and fostering awareness.
Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman J B Mohapatra inaugurated the Taxpayers' Lounge to increase awareness about various services provided by the department to taxpayers and to facilitate compliance with the various income-tax rules and procedures.
The Lounge will be at the IITF till November 27. ?
"The Taxpayers' Lounge seeks to promote an environment of trust between the Department and the taxpayers as also to educate them about the initiatives taken by the Department in recent time," an official statement said.
The Taxpayers' Lounge would provide assistance in application for PAN/e-PAN, Aadhaar-PAN linking and PAN related queries.
Also assistance would be provided in queries related to e-Filing and Form 26AS. ?The lounge will also be utilised for obtaining feedback about the problems being faced by the taxpayers, the statement added.
