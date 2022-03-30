Jammu and Kashmir Bank raises Rs 360 crore through bonds

Bank on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 360 crore by issuing .

The capital issuance committee of the board of directors, in its meeting held on March 30, 2022, approved the bond issue, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The committee considered and approved allotment of 360 unsecured, subordinated, non-convertible, redeemable fully paid-up Basel III compliant Tier II in the nature of debentures of face value of Rs 1 crore each, aggregating up to Rs 360 crore, it added.

Shares of the bank closed at Rs 32 apiece on the BSE, down by 3.18 per cent from previous close.

