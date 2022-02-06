JM Financial gives 'buy' call for ITC, GAIL, M&M Financial, 6 others

-
ALSO READ
Blue Star to invest Rs 550 cr on new plant in Andhra's Sri City
2022: A year of firsts for insurance space; general insurer privatisation
Insurance broker Marsh increases stake in Marsh India from 49% to 92%
Markets Today: Understanding the risks before investing in Nykaa IPO
Nykaa lists at 79% premium to issue price; market cap crosses Rs 1 trillion
-
The brokerage and investment firm JM Financial has given a 'buy' call for shares such as ITC, GAIL, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Welspun India, Apollo Tyres, Blue Star, V Guard Industries, JK Lakshmi Cement and Somany Ceramics.
For ITC stocks, the brokerage has set a target price at Rs 295, as against the current price of Rs Rs 233.6.
"With the government maintaining a benign stance in Budget 2022, we believe the stage is well-set for ITC's FY23E to be one of the stronger years in recent times on growth fronts," the brokerage said.
For GAIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, the target is set at Rs 185 and Rs 200, respectively. On Friday, these two shares settled at Rs 146.65 and Rs 154.15, respectively, data showed.
For Welspun India, Apollo Tyres, Blue Star, V Guard Industries, JK Lakshmi Cement, and Somany Ceramics, the targets are Rs 188, Rs 330, Rs 1,100, Rs 290, and Rs 710, and Rs 1,100, respectively.
For new-age stocks such as Nykaa, Zomato and Policybazaar which declined in the recent sessions, the brokerage believes that the longer-term growth story remains intact with sound company fundamentals and strong balance sheets positioned perfectly to leverage Indian government's focus on digital inclusion.
"We also postulate that the primary impact due to the policy tightening scenario from central banks would be in the form of a rise in cost of capital with growth metrics sustaining thanks to the differentiated positioning carved out by these players in their respective verticals."
It believes that the valuation premiums that these stocks have traded in comparison to their traditional peers as well as global tech peers might decline marginally but will continue to subsist in the medium to longer term period as risk-reward ratio seems to be in favour at current valuations.
--IANS
ad/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU