Kotak Mahindra Bank to acquire 9.98% stake in KFin Tech for Rs 310 cr

Private sector lender on Monday said it will subscribe to 16.7 million shares of KFin Technologies Pvt Ltd, nearly 9.98 per cent of the company's shareholding, for Rs 310 crore.

The bank is looking to complete the acquisition by the end of October 2021.

Post the announcement of the acquisition, shares of the bank were trading at Rs 2,020.10, up 0.7 per cent from previous day's closing price on the BSE, with the bank's market cap crossing Rs 4 trillion.

KFin Technologies provides technology solutions across a broad spectrum of asset classes spanning mutual funds, and pension funds.

It provides registrar and transfer agency services to mutual funds, alternative investment funds, wealth managers and corporates.

The company also provides back-office operations and data processing services, apart from being a central record-keeping agency under the National Pension System.

The company had a turnover of Rs 481 crore in FY21 and Rs 450 crore in FY20. In FY19, it's turnover was to the tune of Rs 162 crore.

Based in India, the company also has subsidiaries in Malaysia and Bahrain.