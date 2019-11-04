LIC allows policyholders to revive lapsed policies of over 2 years

State-owned (LIC) on Monday permitted its policyholders to revive their lapsed policies of over two years, a move that will help improve persistency ratio.



The policies that have lapsed for more than two years and were not allowed to be revived earlier can also be revived now, LIC said in a statement.



After the Irdai Product Regulation 2013, which came into effect from January 1, 2014, revival period was restricted to two consecutive years from the date of first unpaid premium, during which the policyholder is entitled to revive policy which was discontinued due to non-payment of premium, it said.



Earlier, all policies taken after January 1, 2014 could not be revived if they remained in lapsed condition for a period exceeding two years.



With a view to extend the benefit of continued life cover, LIC approached Irdai and extended the benefit of longer revival period to even those policyholders who bought policies post January 1, 2014, LIC said.