Life insurers to sell health policies? Standalone cos to lose, say experts

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority’s (Irdai’s) move to set up a committee for studying the feasibility of allowing life insurance companies to offer indemnity-based health insurance policies has sparked a debate in the industry. The overarching view is that standalone health insurers would lose the most in this scenario.

Non-life insurers would not be affected severely as they could focus on other segments. Within the health segment, they could also look at selling more benefit-based products, which thus far formed a minuscule portion of their health ...