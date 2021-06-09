M K Jain re-appointed as RBI Deputy Governor for a period of two years

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said the government has extended the tenure of Deputy Governor Mahesh Kumar Jain for two years.

"The Central Government has re-appointed Shri Mahesh Kumar Jain as Deputy Governor, for a period of two years with effect from June 22, 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, upon completion of his existing term on June 21, 2021," the central bank said in a statement.

Jain was appointed as deputy governor for three years in June 2018.

Before joining the Reserve Bank of India, he was managing director of IDBI Bank.

The other three serving deputy governors are Michael Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar.

