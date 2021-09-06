Madhya Pradesh HC stays RBI notification on urban cooperative banks

-
ALSO READ
RBI panel suggests umbrella body for helping smaller UCBs scale up
Leading figures in cooperative sector meet Home Minister Amit Shah
Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from tomorrow
RBI appointed panel suggests 4-tier structure for Urban Co-operative Banks
Shah meets cooperative sector honchos before taking charge of Ministry
-
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stayed an RBI notification related to appointment and removal of managing directors and whole-time directors in Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) operating in states.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice VK Shukla, while hearing a petition, on Friday (September 3) stayed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular issued on June 25. The HC has also issued notices to the RBI, the Centre and state governments on the petition filed by Bhopal-based Mahanagar Nagrik Sahkari Bank Maryadit, the petitioner bank's counsel, Ajay Gupta, said. The court order said, Issue notice to the respondents on payment of PF (processing fee) within seven days returnable within eight weeks. In the meanwhile, operation and effect of the impugned order dated 25.06.2021 qua ((with regard to) the petitioner shall remain stayed, the HC said. The Bhopal-based urban cooperative bank has challenged the constitutional validity of the RBI notification. Gupta said the RBI's order has regulated appointment, re-appointment and removal of managing directors (MDs) and whole-time directors (WTD) of UCBs. Service conditions of MDs and/or Chief Executive Officers of UCBs is governed under the bye-laws of the MP State Cooperative Societies Act, the petitioner's counsel said. The cooperative as a subject falls under Entry 32 in List-II - State list - in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, whereas the banking falls under Entry 45 in List-I - Union list - of the Seventh Schedule, he said. Therefore, the power to legislate and regulate UCBs falls exclusively with the state domain and does not lie in the purview of the Union, much less the RBI, Gupta said. "Thus, the RBI order is absolutely incompetent and lacks in authority," he claimed. The court has granted eight weeks to the respondents to file their replies to the notices issued to them, Gupta added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU