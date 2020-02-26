JUST IN
Merger of public sector banks on schedule, says Nirmala Sitharaman

"We are on the course on bank mergers... lot of core banking operations regarding the merger are currently going on"

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das arrive for the RBI central board of directors in a customary post-budget meeting | Photo: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the merger of 10 PSU banks into 4 consolidated banks is very much on course and there is absolutely no uncertainty regarding this.

"We are on the course on bank mergers... lot of core banking operations regarding the merger are currently going on. There need not be any speculation. We are going as per schedule (of April 1, 2020). There are no uncertainties at all," she said after meeting heads of all PSU banks.
First Published: Wed, February 26 2020. 18:36 IST

