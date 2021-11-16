MFI's gross loan portfolio dips 1.1% to Rs 2,25,331 cr at Sep-end: Report

-
ALSO READ
MFI's gross loan portfolio slips 4% to Rs 214,528 cr till June: Sa-Dhan
MFI consultation paper: Incrementally positive for NBFC-MFIs, says report
Steps to undertake while conducting a mid-year review of your portfolio
Banks' microloan portfolio contracts 7% to Rs 2.36 trillion in June quarter
NBFC-MFIs gross loan portfolio may grow 10-15% in FY22: Report
-
The gross loan portfolio (GLP) of microfinance lenders marginally dipped by 1.1 per cent to Rs 2,25,331 crore in the September quarter, according to a report by Sa-Dhan.
The gross loan portfolio stood at Rs 2,27,843 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Sa-Dhan, a self-regulatory organisation for the microfinance sector, has 229 members, including SHG promoting institutions, MFIs (for-profit and not for profit), banks, rating agencies, capacity building institutions etc.
Total disbursement of all lenders during the second quarter of FY22 was Rs 66,694 crore compared to Rs 34,135 crore disbursed during the same quarter of the last year, the report said.
Sa-Dhan Executive Director P Satish said the sector, which was affected in the first quarter of this financial year due to the second COVID wave, has seen improvement in repayments and fresh disbursements.
The decline is slowing down, although there remains stress on fund access and operations of mid and small MFI's, he added.
We hope and expect a gradual recovery by the next quarter as borrowers' incomes further stabilise, he said.
As of September 30, portfolio at risk (PAR) 30+ stood at 10.18 per cent, and PAR 90+ was at 2.96 per cent, the report said.
While average collection efficiency has increased to over 95 per cent in Q2 FY2022 from 85 per cent in Q1 FY2022, there are 13 states/UTs, including Lakshadweep, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur and West Bengal, with PAR 30+ value higher than the industry average of 10.18 per cent, the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU