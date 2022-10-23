Money-changing, allied services and products biz back with a bang

JUST IN
Demonetisation behind the buoyancy in tax collections, says RBI MPC member
The fortunes of money changers have seen a dramatic recovery even as they reinvent themselves

Forex  | Reserve Bank of India | EbixCash

Data from the Ministry of Tourism indicate that the number of departures from India’s shores grew at a compounded annual rate of 4.90 per cent between 1991 and 2021

Orient Exchange’s volumes have hit $350 million this year, back to its pre-pandemic level. “We are where we are even as delays in issuing visas continue to affect travel to the United States and the United Kingdom, and airfares are soaring,” says Bhaskar Rao, managing director (MD) of the Indian operations of Dubai’s Orient Exchange LLC, a leading money changer.

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 17:03 IST

